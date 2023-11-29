Back to top

Time to Buy These Highly Ranked Transportation Stocks This Earnings Season

The Zacks Transportation-Shipping Industry has been a highlight of this earnings season as many of the companies in the space have posted strong quarterly results.

Currently in the top 27% of over 250 Zacks industries, the Transportation-Shipping Industry's total return including dividends is +23% this year to slightly edge the S&P 500’s strong YTD performance. With many of these stocks gaining steam after beating earnings expectations, Frontline PLC (FRO - Free Report)  will be one to watch ahead of its third quarter results on Thursday, November 30.  

Frontline Q3 Preview

Engaged in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products, Frontline’s stock currently covets a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Expecting high annual double-digit percentage growth on its top and bottom lines, Frontline’s Q3 earnings are forecasted to rise 24% to $0.46 per share with sales projected at $250.3 million and up 20%.

More compelling is that Frontline’s total return is over +100% this year but still trades at 8.1X forward earnings which is near the industry average and an intriguing discount to the S&P 500’s 21.3X.

With earnings estimate revisions rising over the last 30 days the cherry on top is that Frontline offers a lucrative 14.41% annual dividend yield that may be sustained considering the company’s profitability at the moment.

Other Stocks to Consider

Also sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report)  and Eneti (NETI - Free Report)  are two Zacks Transportation-Shipping Industry stocks to consider as well. Easily surpassing their quarterly top and bottom line expectations earlier in the month, Dorian LPG is a liquified petroleum gas shipping company while Eneti provides installation and maintenance vessels to the offshore wind sector.

Correlating with their strong buy ratings, the trend of positive earnings estimate revisions is very intriguing for both stocks over the last month making now an ideal time to invest. 


dividend-investing dividends earnings investing transportation