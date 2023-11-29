Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX - Free Report) is a vehicle technology solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND - Free Report) is a travel technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) is a transportation management solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) - free report >>

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) - free report >>

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (MOND) - free report >>

Published in

transportation