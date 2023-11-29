See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider BNY Mellon Natural Resources A (DNLAX - Free Report) . DNLAX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.14%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 14.84%.
Fidelity Select Insurance (FSPCX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.81%. Management fee: 0.53%. FSPCX is a Sector - Finance fund. The financial space is notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated, and these funds give investors a stable, diversified approach to investing in this industry. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.23% over the last five years.
JPMorgan Growth Advantage R5 (JGVRX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JGVRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. JGVRX has an expense ratio of 0.65%, management fee of 0.55%, and annual returns of 14.6% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.