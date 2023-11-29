We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Mercedes (MBGAF) to Move EQS SUV Production to German Plant
Mercedes (MBGAF - Free Report) plans to discontinue the production of EQS sports electric vehicles (“SUV”) at its Tuscaloosa plant in Alabama to make room for a new, longer-range EQC. The prototype of EQC looks like a combustion-engine GLC manufactured at a German plant.
The new EQC, also known as the GLC electric vehicle (“EV”), is expected to hit the production stage in the first quarter of 2026. EQC has a dedicated EV platform, unlike its first-gen counterpart, N293.
The EV platform is called MB.EA and it covers mid-size automobiles to land yachts. The EQS SUV and EQS Sedan are based on EVA2. Among the EV-specific platforms, the MMA will cover compact vehicles, whereas the AMG.EA will cover high-performance vehicles.
Per Automotive News, in the second half of the decade, EQS SUV productions will be moved to the Breman plant in Germany. It was Mercedes’ first fully electric vehicle that was built in the United States. Since then, Mercedes has also launched the EQE SUV.
EQC is expected to sell in high volumes, nearly 50,000 in its first year, which is more than double the EQS SUV volume.
Through September, Mercedes sold 7,086 units of EQS SUV in the United States. However, the sales of the company dipped in the third quarter to 1,596 units, down from 3,077 units in the corresponding quarter of 2022.
The all-new EQC features around 300 miles of range and a redesign. It has a rounded front and rear and is expected to cost less than $80,000 in the United States.
The EVs that are manufactured in the United States qualify for a $7,500 tax credit, which will be an advantage for EQC. Moreover, Mercedes sources batteries locally from its Bibb County factory.
With 15% of its total sales being EVs in the third quarter, Mercedes’ transition to electrification is gaining momentum in the United States.
