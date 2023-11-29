Compared to Estimates, Donaldson (DCI) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Donaldson (
DCI Quick Quote DCI - Free Report) reported $846.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.1%. EPS of $0.75 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $855.98 million, representing a surprise of -1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.72.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Donaldson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net sales- Industrial products: $246.20 million compared to the $246.58 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.4% year over year. Net sales- Mobile Solutions: $540 million versus $541.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.7% change. Net sales- Life Sciences segment: $60.10 million compared to the $67.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Industrial Filtration Solutions: $210.60 million versus $209.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.4% change. Net sales- Industrial Solutions- Aerospace and Defense: $35.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Off-Road: $94.70 million compared to the $105.88 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.3% year over year. Net sales- Mobile Solutions- On-Road: $37.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Net sales- Mobile Solutions- Aftermarket: $407.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $402.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.5%. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Mobile Solutions segment: $92.20 million compared to the $84.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Corporate and unallocated: -$8.40 million compared to the -$9.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. Earnings / (loss) before income taxes- Industrial Products: $43.30 million versus $45.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Donaldson have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
