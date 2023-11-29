Compared to Estimates, Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Patterson Cos. (
PDCO Quick Quote PDCO - Free Report) reported $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of -3.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -15.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Patterson Cos. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net sales- Animal Health: $1.02 billion compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- Consumable: $972.87 million compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Net Sales- Animal Health- Equipment and software: $30.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $31.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Net Sales- Animal Health- Value-added services and Other: $21.59 million versus $14.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +131.1% change. Consolidated Net Sales- Consumable- Total: $1.32 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.36 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.4%. Net sales- Corporate: $1.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -131%. Consolidated Net Sales- Value-added services and Other- Total: $103.12 million versus $98.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.2% change. Net Sales- Dental supply: $626.38 million versus $640.33 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change. Net Sales- Dental supply- Consumable: $346.49 million versus $345.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change. Net Sales- Dental supply- Equipment and software: $200.13 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $214.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%. Net sales- Dental supply- Value-added services and other: $79.76 million versus $80.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3% change. Consolidated Net Sales- Equipment and Software- Total: $230.29 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $246 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%.
Shares of Patterson Cos. have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
