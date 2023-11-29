Back to top

Hormel (HRL) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hormel Foods (HRL - Free Report) reported $3.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. EPS of $0.42 for the same period compares to $0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.26 billion, representing a surprise of -1.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hormel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Volume - Retail: 788.03 Mlbs versus 815.72 Mlbs estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Volume - Total: 1,155.45 Mlbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,182.03 Mlbs.
  • Volume - International: 88.13 Mlbs versus 85.38 Mlbs estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Volume - Foodservice: 279.29 Mlbs compared to the 280.93 Mlbs average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Retail: $1.98 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.01 billion.
  • Net Sales- International: $182.47 million compared to the $197.85 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Sales- Foodservice: $1.03 billion compared to the $1.01 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Foodservice: $167.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $157.99 million.
  • Segment Profit- International: $9.51 million versus $21.67 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Retail: $118.66 million versus $179.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Hormel have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

