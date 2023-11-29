Intuit (INTU) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Intuit (
INTU Quick Quote INTU - Free Report) reported $2.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of $2.47 for the same period compares to $1.66 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.98, the EPS surprise was +24.75%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Intuit performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net revenue- ProTax: $42 million versus $35.48 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.5% change. Net revenue- Small Business- Total Online Ecosystem: $1.62 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.9%. Net revenue- Consumer segment: $187 million compared to the $153.92 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.7% year over year. Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed: $2.34 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.9%. Net revenue- Small Business- Total Desktop Ecosystem: $726 million versus $687.11 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change. Net revenue- Credit Karma: $405 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $400.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%. Net revenue- Small Business- Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting: $798 million versus $794.86 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change. Net revenue- Small Business- Online Ecosystem- Online Services: $820 million versus $801.34 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.4% change. Net revenue- Small Business- Desktop Services and Supplies- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting: $376 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $356.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%. Net revenue- Service: $2.45 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.9%. Net revenue- Product: $528 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $453.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.7%. Net revenue- Small Business- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies: $350 million versus $328.54 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Intuit here>>>
Shares of Intuit have returned +14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
