Unity Software Inc. (U) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, U broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

U could be on the verge of another rally after moving 15.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider U's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch U for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


