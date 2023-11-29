We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Zebra Technologies' (ZBRA) Solution Chosen by Rockland Trust
Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA - Free Report) has been chosen by Rockland Trust Bank to offer Zebra Workcloud software solutions to improve the efficiency of branch operations, ensure compliance, and increase visibility and communication to boost the bank’s customer experience.
Rockland Trust was established in 1970 and has more than 100 retail branches in Eastern MA and Worcester County. It also has commercial banking and investment management offices in MA and Rhode Island. The bank provides banking, investment and insurance services to individuals, businesses and families.
ZBRA’s Workcloud Workforce Optimization Suite (formerly Reflexis Workforce Management and Reflexis Task Management) will help Rockland Trust attain real-time visibility into task execution. This, in turn, will enable the branch employees to easily and swiftly communicate and collaborate across the firm. Zebra Technologies’ Workcloud Walk will aid the bank in digitizing operational task lists and training for branches, which are already in progress. The ZBRA solution further facilitates teams to manage key controls remotely and provides operational transparency for retail management as well.
In the past year, the ZBRA stock has declined 13.4% against the industry’s 5.9% growth.
