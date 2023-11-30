We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
3 Top-Ranked MFS Mutual Funds With Appealing Returns
Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $565.9 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2023. The company deals in more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks along with fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 300 investment professionals.
MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Sydney, Luxembourg and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 2000 worldwide, who efficiently address clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation, and expertise in risk management.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. MFS Blended Research Value Equity (BRUNX - Free Report) , MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund (MUEVX - Free Report) and MFS Mid Cap Value Fund (MVCKX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.
MFS Blended Research Value Equity fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies or issues with large-market capitalization. BRUNX advisors generally invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest.
MFS Blended Research Value Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.1%. As of May 2023, BRUNX held 117 issues, with 3.1% of its net assets invested in JPMorgan Chase.
MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities. MUEVX advisors generally invest in common stocks and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuer.
MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.2%. MUEVX has an expense ratio of 0.39% compared with the category average of 0.84%.
MFS Mid Cap Value Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of companies with medium-market capitalization. MVCKX advisors consider medium-market capitalization companies as those that have a market cap within the range of the companies listed on the Russell Midcap Value Index at the time of purchase.
MFS Mid Cap Value Fund has returned 11.3% in the past three years. Brooks A. Taylor has been one of the fund managers of MVCKX since November 2008.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>