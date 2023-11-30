Back to top

Image: HPE Newsroom

Company News for Nov 30, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. ((FL - Free Report) ) surged 16.1% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings of $0.30 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share.
  • Bilibili Inc.’s ((BILI - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 11.1% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 loss of $0.29 per share, broader the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.24.
  • Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ((HPE - Free Report) ) jumped 6.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $0.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.50 per share.
  • Intuit Inc.’s ((INTU - Free Report) ) shares gained 2.2% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $2.47 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.98 per share.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Intuit Inc. (INTU) - free report >>

Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) - free report >>

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) - free report >>

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (BILI) - free report >>

Published in

computers internet retail