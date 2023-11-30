Back to top

Si-Bone (SIBN) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Si-Bone (SIBN - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, SIBN broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

SIBN has rallied 6.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests SIBN could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider SIBN's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 5 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on SIBN for more gains in the near future.


