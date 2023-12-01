Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 1st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (CLMB - Free Report) is an information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Sonos, Inc. (SONO - Free Report) is an audio product manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS - Free Report) is a banking products and services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 60 days.

