Stay Ahead of the Game With Greif (GEF) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Greif (GEF - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share, indicating a decline of 29% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.31 billion, representing a decrease of 12.3% year over year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Greif metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Global Industrial Packaging' to reach $750.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Land Management' at $5.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Paper Packaging & Services' will likely reach $555.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of -16.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Industrial Packaging' will reach $103.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $96 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Paper Packaging & Services' will reach $84.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $120.80 million.
Over the past month, shares of Greif have returned +8.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.2% change. Currently, GEF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>