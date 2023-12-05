We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Eastman Chemical (EMN) Wraps Up Sale of Texas City Operations
Eastman Chemical Company (EMN - Free Report) has stated that the previously announced sale of its Texas City Operations to INEOS Acetyls has been completed. The company’s Intermediates section originally included Texas City Operations. It has retained ownership of its plasticizer business at the facility, which INEOS now operates on behalf of Eastman under the terms of this arrangement. Eastman will also keep producing acetyls at its Tennessee Operations in Kingsport.
The total sale price of $490 million includes around $415 million in cash at closing and the remainder in equal installments on the first and second anniversaries of the transaction completion. Working capital and other customary post-closing adjustments affect the final purchase price. The proceeds of the divestiture are expected to be used for debt repayment in the near future.
Shares of Eastman Chemical have lost 0.7% over the past year compared with a 12.7% decline of its industry.
The company, on its third-quarter call, stated that it is seeing muted demand heading into the fourth quarter as customers are cautious in the prevailing challenging environment. In addition, it anticipates regular seasonality in key end markets, including building and construction, consumer durables and performance films for automotive applications. It expects EPS for 2023 to be between $6.30 and $6.50. Furthermore, EMN expects to deliver $1.4 billion in operating cash flow in 2023.
Eastman Chemical Company Price and Consensus
EMN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
