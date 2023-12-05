We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Exceptional Returns
Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions from various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,500 professionals in more than 14 offices worldwide.
It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds, and real estate and commodity markets. As of Sep 30, 2023, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $618 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has been providing investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 41 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz DFA US Core Equity Fund (DFEOX - Free Report) , DFA International Large Cap Growth (DILRX - Free Report) and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio (DFFVX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.
DFA US Core Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in a diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure to lower relative price and higher profitability companies. DFEOX chooses to invest in companies with a market cap comparable to the weighted set of U.S. operating companies listed on the U.S. securities exchange.
DFA US Core Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11%. As of April 2023, DFEOX held 49 issues, with 5% of its net assets invested in Apple Inc.
DFA International Large Cap Growth invests its net assets in securities of large companies in the markets it has chosen for investment. The DILRX advisor acquires securities of significant non-U.S. companies operating within developed markets that exhibit strong profitability and relative pricing compared to others at the time of acquisition.
DFA International Large Cap Growth has three-year annualized returns of 3.1%. Arun C. Keswani has been one of the fund managers of DILRX since 2020.
DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio seeks long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in securities of U.S. companies whose market cap falls within the market universe. DFFVX also invests in value stocks.
DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 18.7%. DFFVX has an expense ratio of 0.29% compared with the category average of 1.16%.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>