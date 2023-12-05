Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Smucker (SJM) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended October 2023, Smucker (SJM - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.94 billion, down 12.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.59, compared to $2.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion, representing a surprise of -1.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Smucker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee: $685.70 million compared to the $708.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $464 million compared to the $474.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International and Away From Home: $324.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $305.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Consumer Foods: $464.30 million compared to the $473.15 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. retail coffee: $171 million versus $192.05 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $97.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $93.06 million.
  • Corporate administrative expenses: -$71.50 million compared to the -$80.89 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Profit- International and Away From Home: $60.20 million compared to the $49.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. retail consumer Foods: $128.50 million versus $116.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Smucker have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

