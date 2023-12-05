Back to top

AutoZone (AZO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended November 2023, AutoZone (AZO - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.19 billion, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $32.55, compared to $27.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $31.01, the EPS surprise was +4.97%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same store sales - Domestic - YoY change: 1.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.
  • Square footage - Total: 48,062 Ksq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 48,179.29 Ksq ft.
  • Square footage per store: 6,708 thousand compared to the 6,710.65 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Auto-Zone Store: 7,165 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7,180.
  • Number of stores - Domestic: 6,316 versus 6,328 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales per average square foot: $86 thousand compared to the $86.19 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales per average store: $575 thousand versus $572.93 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Opened-Mexico: 5 compared to the 6 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of stores - Opened-Domestic: 17 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 30.
  • Net Sales- Auto Parts: $4.12 billion versus $4.10 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Net Sales- All Other: $74.58 million versus $73.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.10 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
Shares of AutoZone have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

