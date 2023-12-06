Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Phreesia (PHR) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended October 2023, Phreesia (PHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $91.62 million, up 25.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.58, compared to -$0.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.56% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.72, the EPS surprise was +19.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Phreesia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average healthcare services Clients: 3,688 versus 3,620 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average revenue per healthcare services client: $17.85 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.18 million.
  • Patient payment volume: $965 million versus $1.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenus- Subscription and related services: $42.60 million versus $42.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.1% change.
  • Revenus- Network solutions: $25.81 million versus $23.02 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenus- Payment processing fees: $23.22 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $23.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Phreesia here>>>

Shares of Phreesia have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise