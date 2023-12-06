Back to top

Compared to Estimates, MongoDB (MDB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

MongoDB (MDB - Free Report) reported $432.94 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.8%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.23 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $402.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49, the EPS surprise was +95.92%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how MongoDB performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • MongoDB Atlas customers: 44,900 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 45,207.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $418.34 million compared to the $385.53 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services: $14.60 million compared to the $14.75 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.5% year over year.
Shares of MongoDB have returned +27.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

