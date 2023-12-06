Back to top

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) reported $480.05 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. EPS of $0.51 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.94% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $470.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +13.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ollie's Bargain Outlet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales change: 7% versus 3.5% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Average Net Sales per Store: $0.97 million versus $0.95 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - End of period: 505 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 505.
  • Number of new stores: 23 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 23.
  • Number of stores open at the beginning of period: 482 compared to the 482 average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

