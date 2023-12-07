For the quarter ended October 2023, Ciena (
Ciena (CIEN) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended October 2023, Ciena (CIEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.13 billion, up 16.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, representing a surprise of +2.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ciena performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Total Networking Platforms: $876.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $872.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.
- Revenue- Total Global Services: $150.50 million compared to the $129.22 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Blue Planet Automation Software and Services: $20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.
- Revenue- Networking Platforms- Converged Packet Optical: $748 million versus $745.84 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.
- Revenue- Software and Services- Total (Platform+Blue Planet Automation): $102.10 million compared to the $101.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.
- Revenue- Networking Platforms- Routing and Switching: $128.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $128.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.4%.
- Revenue- Platform Software and Services: $82.10 million versus $82.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.7% change.
- Revenue- Services: $226.69 million compared to the $192.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Products: $902.80 million versus $908.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.
- Revenue- Global Services- Installation and Deployment: $60.10 million compared to the $57.92 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +62.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Global Services- Maintenance Support and Training: $74.40 million versus $74.87 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
- Revenue- Global Services- Consulting and Network Design: $16 million compared to the $11.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
Shares of Ciena have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.