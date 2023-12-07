Back to top

Big Lots (BIG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Big Lots (BIG - Free Report) reported $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.8%. EPS of -$4.38 for the same period compares to -$2.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$4.71, the EPS surprise was +7.01%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Big Lots performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales - YoY change (Domestic retail): -13.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of -12.9%.
  • Number of Stores - Stores open at the end of the period: 1,428 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,424.
  • Number of stores opened - Total: 12 compared to the 5 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of Stores - Stores open at the beginning of the fiscal year: 1,425 versus 1,423 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores closed - Total: 9 compared to the 4 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Big Lots here>>>

Shares of Big Lots have returned +39.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

