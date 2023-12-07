We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
IQVIA (IQV) Stock Gains 8% in a Month: Here's What to Know
IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s (IQV - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run in the past month. The stock has gained 8%, outperforming 4% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Reasons for the Upside
IQVIA’s enormous treasure trove of information is a distinguishing asset and perhaps a big barrier to entry for competitors. The company has a huge collection of healthcare information that encompasses more than one billion comprehensive, longitudinal, non-identified patient records across sales, prescription and promotional data, electronic medical records, medical claims, genomics and social media.
IQVIA Holdings Inc. Price
IQVIA Holdings Inc. price | IQVIA Holdings Inc. Quote
IQVIA’s addressable market size is more than $200 billion and consists of outsourced research and development, real-world evidence and connected health, and technology-enabled clinical and commercial operations markets. The company aims to expand and penetrate these markets through innovating and improving its offerings using its information, advanced analytics, transformative technology and significant domain expertise.
Commitment to shareholder returns makes IQV a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the company had repurchased shares worth $1.17 billion, $406 million and $447 million, respectively. Apart from instilling investors’ confidence, such moves positively impact earnings per share.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
IQVIA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following stocks:
Rollins (ROL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ROL has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching once, the average surprise being 7.2%.
FTI Consulting (FCN - Free Report) also carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth.
FCN has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 8.5%.