C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2023, C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) reported revenue of $73.23 million, up 17.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.13, compared to -$0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $74.49 million, representing a surprise of -1.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how C3.ai, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross margin- Professional services: 83% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 78.7%.
  • Gross margin- Subscription: 53% compared to the 54.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $6.78 million compared to the $10.05 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +133.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $66.45 million compared to the $64.47 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.7% year over year.
Shares of C3.ai, Inc. have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

