Smartsheet (SMAR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended October 2023, Smartsheet (SMAR - Free Report) reported revenue of $245.92 million, up 23.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to -$0.01 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Smartsheet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Calculated Billings: $268469 thousand versus $256474.9 thousand estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $232.47 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $227.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.9%.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $13.45 million versus $14.05 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
Shares of Smartsheet have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

