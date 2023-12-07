Back to top

Lululemon (LULU) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2023, Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.2 billion, up 18.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.53, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.27, the EPS surprise was +11.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Lululemon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Comparable Sales(Change in constant dollars): 14% compared to the 12% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Total stores: 686 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 694.
  • Total Gross Square Footage: 2,797 Ksq ft compared to the 2,788.34 Ksq ft average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Comparable Store Sales(Change in constant dollars): 9% versus 8.3% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Revenues- United States: $1.42 billion compared to the $1.43 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Canada: $308.82 million versus $302.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $222.12 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $213.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.1%.
  • Revenues- Company-operated stores: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.07 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Direct to consumer: $908.13 million compared to the $903.07 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.4% year over year.
  • Net Revenue by Category- Women's product: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.40 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue by Category- Men's product: $504.83 million compared to the $509.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue by Category- Other categories: $265.46 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $273.52 million.
Shares of Lululemon have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

