RH (RH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

RH (RH - Free Report) reported $751.23 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 13.6%. EPS of -$0.42 for the same period compares to $5.67 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $752.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.91, the EPS surprise was -146.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Stores Count - End of period: 82 compared to the 83 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of locations - RH - Total Galleries: 68 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 69.
  • Number of locations - Waterworks Showrooms: 14 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 14.
  • Total leased selling square footage - End of period: 1,315 Ksq ft versus 1,352.7 Ksq ft estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of locations - RH - Design Galleries: 28 versus 30 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of locations - RH - Baby & Child and Teen Galleries: 3 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.
  • Number of locations - RH - Modern Gallery: 1 versus 1 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of locations - RH - Legacy Galleries: 36 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 36.
  • Number of locations - Outlets: 42 versus 40 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenues- Non-furniture: $232.30 million compared to the $229.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenues- Furniture: $518.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $519.52 million.
Shares of RH have returned +18.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

