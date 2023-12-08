We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gol Linhas (GOL) Traffic Decreases 3.1% Y/Y in November
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (GOL - Free Report) recently reported a year-over-year decline in traffic and capacity for November 2023.
In November, consolidated revenue passenger kilometers (a measure of air traffic) dipped 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Available seat kilometers (a measure of capacity) fell 7.3%. Delays pertaining to the delivery of Boeing 737 MAX jets led to the capacity decline.
With traffic fall being less than the capacity contraction, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) for November 2023 improved to 85% from 81.3% in November 2022. The number of flight departures at GOL in November registered a 6.7% year-over-year decrease. Consolidated passengers on board inched down 0.4% year over year.
On the domestic front, the decline in revenue passenger kilometers (2.8%) was less than the fall in available seat kilometers (6.3%). The domestic load factor increased to 84.9% from 81.8% in November 2022.
Domestic departures, accounting for more than 95% of total departures during the month, declined 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Number of seats decreased 6% in November. On the domestic front, passengers on board inched down 0.7% year over year.
Internationally, the load factor improved to 86.4% from 76.9% in November 2022. Passengers on board at GOL’s international flights increased 6.8%, reflecting the bounce back in international travel in the post-Covid-19 era.
