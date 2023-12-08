We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ian Webber to Step Down as CEO at Global Ship Lease (GSL)
Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) announced that Ian Webber would retire from the chief executive officer (CEO) role of the company. He has occupied the top position since the company's inception in 2007. Webber will join the company’s board of directors at the end of March 2024 with Thomas Lister set to replace him as the CEO.
George Youroukos, GSL’s executive chairman, stated, “I am delighted that we can maintain continuity and GSL’s positive momentum as Tom Lister transitions into the CEO role. Tom not only knows the company inside and out, but also has deep expertise across our industry”.
Like Webber, Lister has been with GSL since its foundation. Lister has served as chief commercial officer of the company since 2008. Additionally, he has served as the chief financial officer from 2017-2018.
Prior to that, he worked in asset finance, banking and liner shipping. Thomas Lister graduated from Durham University and holds an MBA from INSEAD.
Thomas Lister stated, “I feel very privileged to become CEO of Global Ship Lease and, having worked closely with Ian for 16 years, and with George, Tassos, and the rest of the team since 2018, I am confident that the transition will be a smooth one. The industry is at an inflection point, which will present both challenges to address and opportunities for the Company to embrace. With the support of our excellent teams at sea, on shore, and in the boardroom, this is an exciting time to be taking the reins at Global Ship Lease.”
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, Global Ship Lease carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Air Canada (ACDVF - Free Report) and SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) .
Air Canada currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An uptick in passenger traffic is aiding ACDVF. Recently, management announced plans to launch a year-round route between Montreal and Madrid. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The service will commence in May of the following year as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule to cater to increased demand.
SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SKYW's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. Initiatives to reward its shareholders also bode well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has surged 83.3% in the past 60 days.