Republic Services (RSG) Gains 10.5% in 3 Months: Here's How
Republic Services, Inc. (RSG - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past three months. The stock has gained 10.5%, outperforming 5.8% and 1.5% growth of the industry it belongs to and the Zacks S&P 500 composite, respectively.
Reasons for the Upside
Being a leading waste disposal company, Republic Services continues to benefit from increasing environmental concerns, rapid industrialization, an increase in population and active government measures to reduce illegal dumping. The company’s top line increased 4.6% year over year in the third quarter of 2023.
RSG is focused on increasing its operational efficiency and reducing fleet operating costs by shifting to compressed natural gas (CNG) collection vehicles. In 2022, around 20% of the company’s recycling and solid waste collection fleet operated on CNG and 17% of its replacement recycling and solid waste vehicle purchases were CNG vehicles.
Commitment to shareholder returns makes RSG a reliable way for investors to compound wealth over the long term. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, it paid $592.9 million, $552.6 million and $522.5 million in dividends and repurchased shares worth $203.5 million, $252.2 million and $98.8 million, respectively.
Driven by the above tailwinds, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved up 2.2% to $5.47 per share in the past 60 days.
The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average earnings surprise of 8.9%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Republic Servicescurrently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
