Company News for Dec 11, 2023

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s ((LULU - Free Report) ) shares surged 5.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.53, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.27.
  • Shares of Broadcom Inc. ((AVGO - Free Report) ) rose 2.34% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of $11.06, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.95.
  • DocuSign Inc.’s ((DOCU - Free Report) ) shares advanced 4.8% after the company posted third quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted loss per share of $0.79, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61.
  • Shares of RH ((RH - Free Report) ) plunged 14% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted loss per share of $0.42, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an earnings per share of $0.91.

