We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) ending at $40.51, denoting a +0.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.43%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.
The the stock of airline has risen by 18.47% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 7.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Delta Air Lines in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.15, down 22.3% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.89 billion, reflecting a 3.36% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.10 per share and a revenue of $55.64 billion, representing changes of +90.63% and +10%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Delta Air Lines holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.04.
We can also see that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.3 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.