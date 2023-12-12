We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR - Free Report) reached $25.76, with a -0.5% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.43%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.97%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.28%.
The upcoming earnings release of Aehr Test Systems will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.1 million, up 35.63% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.05 per share and a revenue of $105.3 million, indicating changes of +77.97% and +62.1%, respectively, from the former year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Aehr Test Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Aehr Test Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Aehr Test Systems is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.66. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.66 for its industry.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.