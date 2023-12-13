We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Balance Mutual Funds for Steller Returns
Balanced funds offer investors the convenience of buying into a single fund rather than holding both equity and bond funds. This category of funds also reduces a portfolio’s volatility while providing higher returns than pure fixed-income investments.
The fund managers also enjoy the flexibility of changing the proportion of equity and fixed-income investments in response to market conditions. An upswing may prompt them to hold a relatively higher share of equity to maximize gains, whereas a downturn will see them shifting loyalties toward fixed-income investments to stem losses.
Below, we share with you three balanced mutual funds, viz. Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund (BAFAX - Free Report) , Davis Appreciation & Income Fund (RPFCX - Free Report) and Schwab MarketTrack All Equity (SWEGX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund invests most of its net assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a diversified equity portfolio of domestic and foreign securities, which, according to its advisors, have robust and improving long-term business prospects but whose share prices are not discounted due to such favorable fundamental attributes. BAFAX advisors generally choose to invest in medium and large market capitalization companies.
Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.3%. BAFAX has an expense ratio of 0.94% compared with the category average of 0.99%.
Davis Appreciation & Income Fund seeks total return through a combination of growth and income. RPFCX invests in net assets in convertible securities, mainly bonds and preferred stocks.
Davis Appreciation & Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%. As of the end of July 2023, RPFCX had 26 issues and 8.3% of its assets were invested in Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Schwab MarketTrack All Equity maintains a defined asset allocation in stock investments, with certain percentages for different segments of the stock market. SWEGX invests the majority of its net assets in stock investments.
Schwab MarketTrack All Equity has three-year annualized returns of 8.7%. Zifan Tang has been one of the fund managers of SWEGX since February 2012.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all balanced mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
