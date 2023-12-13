Back to top

REV Group (REVG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

REV Group (REVG - Free Report) reported $693.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. EPS of $0.53 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $658.25 million, representing a surprise of +5.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +55.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.34.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how REV Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Fire & Emergency: $339.10 million compared to the $325.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34% year over year.
  • Revenue- Corporate & Other: -$0.70 million versus -$0.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +75% change.
  • Revenue- Recreation: $215.20 million compared to the $195.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.3% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commercial: $139.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $138.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +26%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Fire & Emergency: $26.80 million compared to the $20.66 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate & Other: -$8.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Recreation: $19.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.75 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Commercial: $16.50 million compared to the $10.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for REV Group here>>>

Shares of REV Group have returned +8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

