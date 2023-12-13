We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
T. Rowe Price's (TROW) November AUM Increases 6.3% to $1.39T
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW - Free Report) announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) of $1.39 trillion for November 2023. The figure reflected a 6.3% rise from the last month.
TROW experienced net outflows of $12.6 billion in November 2023.
At the end of the reported month, equity products and multi-asset products aggregated $717 billion and $462 billion, up 7.3% and 7.7%, respectively, on a sequential basis. T. Rowe Price registered $391 billion in target date retirement portfolios in November, which grew 7.4% from the prior month.
Fixed-income products, including the money market, constituted $168 billion, flat sequentially. Also, alternative products of $47 billion were flat on a sequential basis.
A diversified business model, focus on enhancing investment capabilities, broadening distribution reach and improving client experiences are expected to aid TROW’s long-term growth.
However, increased dependence on investment advisory fees is concerning, as market fluctuations and a sudden slowdown in overall business activities are likely to hurt its revenues. Additionally, rising expenses could impede bottom-line expansion.
Over the past six months, shares of T. Rowe Price have declined 11.2% against the industry’s 10.6% growth.
T. Rowe Price currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Competitive Landscape
Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1.41 trillion for November 2023. This reflected a 6% increase from $1.33 trillion as of Oct 31. The rise in AUM balance was primarily due to the impacts of positive markets and flat long-term net outflows.
Total month-end fixed-income assets were $494.9 billion, up 5.5% from the last month’s level. Equity assets of $447.9 billion increased 9% from October 2023. BEN recorded $148.9 billion in multi-asset class, up 5.8% sequentially. Alternative assets aggregated $257.5 billion, up 1.5% from the last month.
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS - Free Report) recorded a sequential rise of 6.2% in its preliminary AUM balance for November 2023, on the back of favorable market returns. The company reported a month-end AUM of $165.5 billion, which reflected a rise from the Oct 31, 2023 level of $155.8 million.
VRTS offered services to $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets. This was excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance.