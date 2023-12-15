Back to top

Company News for Dec 14, 2023

  • Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated ((ABM - Free Report) ) surged 17.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.93 per share.
  • Pfizer Inc.’s ((PFE - Free Report) ) shares fell 6.2% after the company announced its 2024 profit and revenue forecast which was disappointing because of a sharp decline in demand for its Covid-19 products.
  • Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. ((HD - Free Report) ) jumped 3.1% boosted by the broader real estate rally.
  • The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s ((GS - Free Report) ) shares gained 2.9% on the broader Dow rally.

