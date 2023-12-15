We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sportradar (SRAD) Secures Deal With ATP for Tennis Betting
Sportradar Group AG (SRAD - Free Report) has inked a groundbreaking multi-year agreement with ATP, gaining global data and streaming rights for betting, along with media data rights for all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events. The collaboration aims to propel commercial growth and enhance fan engagement by introducing innovative betting and media products.
Launching in December 2023, Sportradar's ATP Service+ introduces cutting-edge solutions for fan and bettor interaction, offering augmented streaming, expanded in-play betting markets, personalized betting products and more. These innovations aim to enhance fan engagement and drive commercial growth in the sports betting market.
The partnership extends beyond betting, as Sportradar will collaborate with Tennis Data Innovations (TDI) to create media products, including in-depth statistical analysis and insights. Additionally, Sportradar's Integrity Services will play a crucial role in safeguarding ATP events against betting-related match-fixing, ensuring the integrity of competitions.
David Lampitt, CEO of TDI, emphasizes the strategic opportunity to elevate the fan experience through advanced technologies. The collaboration aims to position tennis as a technologically advanced sport, offering a more immersive and entertaining experience for fans.
With this groundbreaking agreement, Sportradar not only strengthens its position in the sports technology market but also taps into new revenue streams and fan engagement opportunities, setting the stage for continued growth and success in the dynamic world of sports betting and media. Shares of SRAD have gained 4.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 3.8%.
