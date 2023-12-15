Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARREF - Free Report) is a mining company that sells copper and molybdenum concentrates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50% downward over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Southside Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW - Free Report) is a real estate investment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 79.1% downward over the last 60 days.

