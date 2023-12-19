Back to top

Company News for Dec 18, 2023

  • Shares of Ameren Corporation (AEE - Free Report) lost 4.4% on real estate becoming one of the biggest losing sectors of the day.
  • Scholastic Corporation’s (SCHL - Free Report) shares plunged 11.6% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $2.45 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.65.
  • Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) jumped 2.2% as the AI-led semiconductor boom sustained.
  • Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST - Free Report) advanced 4.5% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $3.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.45.

