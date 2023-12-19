We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Citigroup (C) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Citigroup (C - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $49.66, demonstrating a -0.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 12, 2024. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $1.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.73%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $19.14 billion, indicating a 6.3% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.24 per share and a revenue of $78.97 billion, demonstrating changes of -12.24% and +4.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.35% lower. As of now, Citigroup holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Citigroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.98 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.3.
Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 1.48 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.