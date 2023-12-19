We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $52.64, moving -1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.
The upcoming earnings release of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.44, marking a 33.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.29 billion, reflecting a 14.88% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.18 per share and revenue of $4.59 billion, indicating changes of -32.46% and -19.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.22% higher. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.4, so one might conclude that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.