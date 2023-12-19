We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KB Home (KBH) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with KB Home (KBH - Free Report) standing at $60.36, reflecting a -0.46% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of KB Home in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.67, down 32.39% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.61 billion, indicating a 17.11% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KB Home. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.31% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. KB Home currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, KB Home is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.28. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.4.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.