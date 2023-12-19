We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Kura Sushi (KRUS) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
In the latest trading session, Kura Sushi (KRUS - Free Report) closed at $69.29, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.45% for the day.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kura Sushi in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 4, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.13, showcasing a 38.1% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $52.2 million, showing a 32.76% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $241.15 million, indicating changes of +207.14% and +28.66%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kura Sushi. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.74% higher. At present, Kura Sushi boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Kura Sushi is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 160.44. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.03.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.