W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with W.P. Carey (WPC - Free Report) standing at $63.92, reflecting a -1.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.45%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of W.P. Carey in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.20, reflecting a 6.98% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $423.19 million, indicating a 5.11% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.20 per share and a revenue of $1.76 billion, indicating changes of -1.7% and +19.14%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for W.P. Carey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. W.P. Carey currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that W.P. Carey has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.45 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.85 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that WPC has a PEG ratio of 7.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.57.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.