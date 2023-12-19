We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Simon Property (SPG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Simon Property (SPG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $143.62, indicating a -0.51% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Simon Property in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $3.34, reflecting a 6.03% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.45 billion, reflecting a 3.61% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.14 per share and a revenue of $5.6 billion, representing changes of +2.27% and +5.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Simon Property. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Simon Property holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Simon Property is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.25, which means Simon Property is trading at a discount to the group.
It's also important to note that SPG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 6.96. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. SPG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.51 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.