3 Top-Ranked Invesco Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns
With around $1.53 trillion worth of assets under management as of Jun 30, 2023, Invesco Ltd. offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes.
This top-notch global investment management company caters to a wide range of mutual funds, including equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds. The company has more than 8,400 employees and offers financial services worldwide through offices located in 20 countries.
Below, we share with you three Invesco mutual funds, namely Invesco SteelPath MLP Income (MLPZX - Free Report) , Invesco Small Cap Value Fund (VSCAX - Free Report) and Invesco Comstock (ICSFX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.
Invesco SteelPath MLP Income fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in master limited partnership of companies engaged in the transportation, storage, processing, refining, marketing, exploration, production, and mining of minerals and natural resources. MLPZX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments with similar economic characteristics in the same industry.
Invesco SteelPath MLP Income fund has three-year annualized returns of 32.4%. As of the end of August 2023, MLPZX had 29 issues and invested 14.3% of its net assets in Energy Transfer LP.
Invesco Small Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of small-capitalization companies that its advisors believe are undervalued. VSCAX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics.
Invesco Small Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 20.2%. VSCAX has an expense ratio of 1.09% compared with the category average of 1.16%.
Invesco Comstock fund invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of large-cap companies. ICSFX advisors also invest in derivatives and other instruments that have similar economic characteristics, irrespective of any market capitalization.
Invesco Comstock fund has three-year annualized returns of 14.8%.Kevin C. Holt has been one of the fund managers of ICSFX since July 1999.
