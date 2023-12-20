Back to top

Compared to Estimates, FactSet (FDS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended November 2023, FactSet Research (FDS - Free Report) reported revenue of $542.22 million, up 7.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.12, compared to $3.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.15% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $541.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.10, the EPS surprise was +0.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how FactSet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Annual Subscription Value: $2.18 billion compared to the $2.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Users: 207,083 compared to the 193,170 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Clients: 7,945 compared to the 8,160 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • ASV from buy-side clients: 82% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 82.1%.
  • ASV - Domestic: $1.40 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion.
  • Revenues from clients- US: 348.3 million compared to the 351.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.7% year over year.
  • Revenues from clients- International: 193.9 million versus 195.8 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.9% change.
  • Revenues from clients- EMEA: $139.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137.79 million.
  • Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific: $54.30 million compared to the $54.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of FactSet have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

